Soccer-Roussillon fires Wolfsburg top of Bundesliga

In Sunday's early game, two first-half goals were enough to give Union Berlin a comfortable 2-1 home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who got a late consolation.

Reuters | Wolfsburg | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:15 IST
VfL Wolfsburg's defender Jerome Roussillon struck the only goal as they beat visitors RB Leipzig 1-0 to go top of the Bundesliga table ahead of the international break. The Wolves' have a perfect record of three wins from three games to put them on nine points, two ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Freiburg.

Roussillon struck seven minutes into the second half when Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi failed to cut out a low cross, instead pushing it into the path of the French left back who rifled the ball into the net. The home side had a glorious chance to make it two minutes later when striker Wout Weghorst ran half the length of the pitch only to shoot over the bar with only Gulacsi to beat.

Leipzig's best chances came from set pieces with midfielder Emil Forsberg swinging in a succession of dangerous corners, but they struggled to get efforts on target as Wolfsburg held on through six minutes of second-half added time to secure the win. In Sunday's early game, two first-half goals were enough to give Union Berlin a comfortable 2-1 home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who got a late consolation. Union are eighth on five points, with Moenchengladbach 15th on one point.

