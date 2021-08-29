Left Menu

Soccer-Messi on the bench for Ligue 1 game against Reims

Lionel Messi will be on the substitutes' bench when Paris St Germain take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Reuters | Reims | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:22 IST
Lionel Messi will be on the substitutes' bench when Paris St Germain take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "He is going to be on the bench, he arrived later, he is working hard," Pochettino told official broadcaster Amazon.

The 34-year-old Messi, who joined from Barcelona earlier this month on a two-year contract, could play in a competitive game for the first time since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 10. "He could have some minutes," Pochettino said.

PSG have a maximum nine points after three games in Ligue 1.

