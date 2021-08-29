Soccer-Messi on the bench for Ligue 1 game against Reims
Lionel Messi will be on the substitutes' bench when Paris St Germain take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "He could have some minutes," Pochettino said. PSG have a maximum nine points after three games in Ligue 1.
- Country:
- France
Lionel Messi will be on the substitutes' bench when Paris St Germain take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "He is going to be on the bench, he arrived later, he is working hard," Pochettino told official broadcaster Amazon.
The 34-year-old Messi, who joined from Barcelona earlier this month on a two-year contract, could play in a competitive game for the first time since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 10. "He could have some minutes," Pochettino said.
PSG have a maximum nine points after three games in Ligue 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Amazon
- Lionel Messi
- Argentina
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Messi
- Barcelona
- Pochettino
- Ligue 1
ALSO READ
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti ''surprised'' by Messi leaving Barcelona
Sports News Roundup: Too early for Messi to take the field, says Pochettino; Japan PM Suga urges travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge before Paralympics and more
Soccer-Messi departure painful but Barca can't live in past, says coach
It's sad, but Messi is the past: Koeman
Rugby-Bok coach says squad will get better with game-time after Argentina win