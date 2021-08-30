Swimming-American Stewart sets 100m backstroke short-course world record
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 00:36 IST
American Coleman Stewart broke swimming's 100 metres backstroke short-course world record with a time of 48.33 seconds at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet in Naples, Italy, on Sunday.
The previous record of 48.58 seconds was set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in November last year at the ISL finals in Budapest.
