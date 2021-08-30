Left Menu

Golf-Tiger's 2002 backup putter fetches $393,300 at auction

Tiger Woods' backup putter from his sensational 2002 season has sold for $393,300, Golden Age Golf Auctions said on Sunday. The price paid for the Scotty Cameron putter has reportedly made it the most expensive golf club ever sold. The putter was personally produced by Cameron for Woods and comes with a letter of authenticity.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 00:40 IST
Golf-Tiger's 2002 backup putter fetches $393,300 at auction

Tiger Woods' backup putter from his sensational 2002 season has sold for $393,300, Golden Age Golf Auctions said on Sunday. The price paid for the Scotty Cameron putter has reportedly made it the most expensive golf club ever sold.

The putter was personally produced by Cameron for Woods and comes with a letter of authenticity. Woods won five tournaments, including the Masters and the U.S. Open, in 2002.

Fifteen-times major champion Woods practiced and experimented with the putter but did not use it in competition, the auction house said. "There are only a handful of pieces of sports memorabilia that we can be relatively certain will be collected for centuries - Babe Ruth's (baseball) bat; Muhammad Ali's (boxing) gloves; Michael Jordan's (basketball) shoes," the auction house said in a statement.

"When it comes to golf, there's one such item that we would add to the list above all others - Tiger Woods' red dot Scotty Cameron putter." The putter Woods has used for the majority of his 15 major victories is still in his possession and would fetch millions if it was to ever go on the block, the auction house said.

A differently designed backup putter used by Woods sold for $155,000 more than a year ago. Woods, 45, is still recovering from the multiple leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February near Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021