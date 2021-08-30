Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:07 PM EDT on Sunday, August 29

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:07 p.m. GMT/3:07 p.m. ET. - - - -

GOLF PGA -- BMW Championship

Champions -- Ally Championship - - - -

MLB Sunday game coverage (all times ET):

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.

- - Tigers demote rookie OF Daz Cameron to Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers demoted rookie outfielder Daz Cameron to Triple-A Toledo ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-CAMERON, Field Level Media - -

D-backs recall 2B Andrew Young, release C Bryan Holaday The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled infielder/outfielder Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno and released catcher Bryan Holaday on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Report: Mets' Noah Syndergaard tests positive for COVID-19 New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Post reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-SYNDERGAARD, Field Level Media - -

Blue Jays 3B Santiago Espinal (hip) placed on 10-day IL The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Santiago Espinal on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a strained right hip flexor. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-ESPINAL, Field Level Media - -

NFL Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'good to go' for Week 1 Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has declared quarterback Dak Prescott "good to go" for the season opener. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-PRESCOTT, Field Level Media

- - Giants LB Ryan Anderson issued six-game ban New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended for six games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substance policy, the NFL has announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ANDERSON, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Colts WR T.Y. Hilton to miss start of season Injured Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss the start of the regular season, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-HILTON, Field Level Media

- - Report: Torn ACL feared for Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins The Baltimore Ravens fear running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Saturday night's preseason finale against the Washington Football Team, NFL Network reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-DOBBINS, Field Level Media

- - Preseason game coverage Saturday:

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m. New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m. - - - -

NHL Hurricanes sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi to offer sheet The Carolina Hurricanes have signed restricted free-agent center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, giving the Montreal Canadiens seven days to decide whether to match it. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-MTL-KOTKANIEMI, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama LB Quandarrius Robinson arrested for DUI Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was charged with driving under the influence following an accident late Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, according to police. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-ROBINSON, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS ATP/WTA recaps

Recaps of tennis action in Chicago, Winston-Salem, Cleveland. TENNIS-WTA-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER Sunday MLS game coverage:

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Sunday game coverage:

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m. - - - -

OLYMPICS Former IOC president Jacques Rogge dies at 79 Former International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge has died at age 79, the IOC announced Sunday. SPORTS-USA-OBIT-ROGGE, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Dota -- ESL One Fall CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 14

LoL - League Championship Series 2021 Championship (North America) - - - -

