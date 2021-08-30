Soccer-Messi comes on as second-half sub to make PSG debut in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on Sunday.

The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, replaced Brazil striker Neymar in the 66th minute.

