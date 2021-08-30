Left Menu

Motor racing-'Mr Saturday' heroics hand Russell maiden F1 podium

George Russell made his 'Mr Saturday' tag count after his stunning display in a wet qualifying session earned him his first Formula One podium in Sunday's washed-out Belgian Grand Prix. Sunday's race, the shortest in Formula One history, was abandoned after drivers completed the minimum laps behind a safety car needed to declare a result, following a lengthy rain-enforced stoppage.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 03:17 IST
Motor racing-'Mr Saturday' heroics hand Russell maiden F1 podium
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

George Russell made his 'Mr Saturday' tag count after his stunning display in a wet qualifying session earned him his first Formula One podium in Sunday's washed-out Belgian Grand Prix.

Sunday's race, the shortest in Formula One history, was abandoned after drivers completed the minimum laps behind a safety car needed to declare a result, following a lengthy rain-enforced stoppage. That allowed the Briton, who had put his Williams on the front row on Saturday, to keep second place behind Red Bull race winner Max Verstappen without a single lap of racing.

"It actually counted," said Russell, who earned his 'Mr Saturday' tag thanks to his giant-killing qualifying performances. "The whole team deserve it.

"There's so much hard work going into this over the last few years and there's not really been anything to show for it," added the 23-year-old, who is widely tipped to replace Valtteri Bottas at champions Mercedes. Russell has progressed beyond the opening knockout phase of qualifying at all but one of this season's 12 races. He has made it into the final pole-position shootout three times, including in Belgium where he secured a place on the grid ahead of championship leader Hamilton.

But Russell only took his first points finish for Williams at the last race in Hungary. Former champions Williams, who have finished at the bottom of the overall standings for the last three years, have also been making progress.

Sunday's result, for which they earned half points, was their first top-three finish since Canadian Lance Stroll's third place finish in Baku in 2017. But the Grove-based team are still eighth in this year's constructors' table, making Russell's Belgian qualifying heroics all the more impressive.

While Russell felt sorry for the fans who sat huddled in the torrential rain only to see the field briefly circulate behind the safety car, he did not let the circumstances dampen his joy at being on the podium. "We don't often get rewarded for great qualifyings and we absolutely did today," he said.

"We absolutely nailed it yesterday and here we are standing on the podium. I can tell you I didn't expect that this year, that's for sure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021