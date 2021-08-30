Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico avoid defeat to Villarreal with last-gasp own goal

Villarreal were on the verge of an unlikely victory and into the fourth minute of stoppage time when Atletico's Saul Niguez sent a hopeful ball upfield and Algerian defender Mandi rose to head it back towards goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli but ended up glancing into his own net. Atletico had dominated the first half but went behind against the run of play early in the second period to a thumping strike from Manu Trigueros.

LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Villarreal on Sunday after an astonishing own goal in the final seconds from Aissa Mandi. Villarreal were on the verge of an unlikely victory and into the fourth minute of stoppage time when Atletico's Saul Niguez sent a hopeful ball upfield and Algerian defender Mandi rose to head it back towards goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli but ended up glancing into his own net.

Atletico had dominated the first half but went behind against the run of play early in the second period to a thumping strike from Manu Trigueros. Luis Suarez scored his first goal of the season to pull the hosts level soon after but the Uruguayan later went off injured and was seen on the bench nursing his knee with a pack of ice.

Villarreal restored their lead in the 74th minute following a mix up between Atletico defenders Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez, new signing Arnaut Danjuma pouncing to lift the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak high into the net. Atletico pressed for an equaliser and Rulli did well to push a shot from Koke over the bar. But he was left flummoxed by Mandi's header and Atletico could hardly believe their luck.

