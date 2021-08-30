Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close. Matt Chapman homered, Tony Kemp had two hits, including an RBI single, and a third Oakland run scored on a balk as the A's snapped a six-game losing streak that had equaled the length of the one they had to open the season.

Titans cut John Simon, four others; 8th player hits COVID list

Veteran linebacker/defensive end John Simon was one of five players released by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Also released were safety Clayton Geathers, defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive back Nate Brooks and linebacker Cassh Maluia.

Olympics-Former IOC president Rogge dies at 79

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the IOC said on Sunday.

Rogge served as the IOC's eighth president from 2001 to 2013 and went on to become the organisation's honorary president.

Soccer-Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG

Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated Ligue 1 debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday but it was Kylian Mbappe who shone as the capital club maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Stade de Reims. Mbappe gave PSG a taste of what they would be missing if he left for Real Madrid, who have made bids to recruit the France striker since Messi joined on a two-year deal from Barcelona.

Tennis-Osaka and fans back for first day of U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka returns to the Grand Slam stage at the U.S. Open on Monday and the buzz will also be back with fans bringing the celebrated New York energy to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for what could be an exciting fortnight. While the year's final Grand Slam has been stripped of some of the marquee names, with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams injured, it is still shaping up as an absorbing event in Flushing Meadows as Novak Djokovic bids to complete the calendar-year slam.

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley splitting action ahead of bout

The betting action has been split ahead of Sunday night's bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Woodley, who is fighting in his hometown, has been backed by 58 percent of the total bets at PointsBet. The 39-year-old former welterweight champion left UFC on a four-fight losing streak and will be making his pro boxing debut.

Trevor Lawrence tosses 2 TDs as Jaguars jolt Cowboys

Rookie Trevor Lawrence tossed two touchdown passes to lift the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 34-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the final preseason game for both teams in Arlington, Texas. Lawrence, the top overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards. He tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pharoh Cooper in the first quarter and a 4-yard score to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the second.

Golf-Tiger's 2002 backup putter fetches $393,300 at auction

Tiger Woods' backup putter from his sensational 2002 season has sold for $393,300, Golden Age Golf Auctions said on Sunday. The price paid for the Scotty Cameron putter has reportedly made it the most expensive golf club ever sold.

Swimming-American Stewart sets 100m backstroke short-course world record

American Coleman Stewart broke swimming's 100 metres backstroke short-course world record with a time of 48.33 seconds at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet in Naples, Italy, on Sunday. The previous record of 48.58 seconds was set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in November last year at the ISL finals in Budapest.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Formula One's shortest race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's shortest race on Sunday, a wet Belgian Grand Prix with no overtaking that was called off as soon as enough safety car-led laps had been completed to award half-points. With no actual racing allowed, the Dutchman secured his sixth win of the season ahead of Britain’s George Russell, who had put Williams on the front row with a stunning display in a wet qualifying on Saturday.

