Left Menu

Bayern vs. Gladbach in German Cup, Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt

Bayern Munich will play at Borussia Mnchengladbach in the second round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund was given a home draw against second-division Ingolstadt.Sundays draw offers Bayern a chance to make up for its disappointing 1-1 draw at Gladbach in their opening game of the Bundesliga.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-08-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 07:45 IST
Bayern vs. Gladbach in German Cup, Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich will play at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund was given a home draw against second-division Ingolstadt.

Sunday's draw offers Bayern a chance to make up for its disappointing 1-1 draw at Gladbach in their opening game of the Bundesliga. The clubs have met seven times before in the cup with Bayern winning every time.

Other Bundesliga duels in the second round include Bochum vs. Augsburg, Mainz vs. Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart vs. Cologne.

Union Berlin faces a trip to third-division Waldhof Mannheim, while city rival Hertha Berlin was drawn at fourth-tier Preußen Münster. Münster's participation in the draw came after Wolfsburg was thrown out of the competition for using one substitute too many in its first-round match.

Jesse Marsch's Leipzig was drawn at Babelsberg. The fourth-tier club is known for its political activities in favor of refugees.

Bayer Leverkusen faces second-division Karlsruher SC, Hoffenheim plays Holstein Kiel, and Freiburg will play third-tier Osnabrück.

Dynamo Dresden was drawn against St. Pauli, Regensburg against Hansa Rostock, Hannover against Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Nuremberg against Hamburger SV in second-division duels. Schalke faces a trip to third-division 1860 Munich.

The games are scheduled to take place on Oct. 26 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021