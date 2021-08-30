Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks tap Warriors knowledge to prepare for long stint away from home

30-08-2021
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has sought insight from former New Zealand Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck into how the rugby league side coped with being away from home during the COVID-19 pandemic as his own team prepares for months on the road. The Warriors, the only New Zealand side in Australia's National Rugby League, have had to base themselves in Gosford, Australia, through two seasons and not play at home in Auckland due to border restrictions and travel curbs.

The All Blacks, now in Perth, may not return to New Zealand until after their northern hemisphere tour wraps up in November. "I've had a good chat to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in Auckland before we left about what it was like over there and some of the things that were working," Foster told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB.

"Because, particularly the Warriors, they've done an amazing job. I know they haven't got the results that they wanted but it's been an amazing circumstance what they've had to go through. "There have been some lessons out of there."

The All Blacks face Australia in their second match of the Rugby Championship in Perth on Sunday, after thumping them 57-22 at home at Eden Park. They then head east to Australia's Queensland state for the rest of the Rugby Championship, which organisers have rescheduled several times due to the fluid COVID-19 situation in Australia and New Zealand.

"I think the key is that we don't treat any week as being the same as the last one. We just look at where the group is at and what we feel we need," added Foster.

