Left Menu

Tennis-Konta not sure if she should have taken COVID vaccine

Britain's Johanna Konta said on Sunday she is still not sure if she should have taken the COVID-19 vaccine despite having to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test affected her preparations.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-08-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 09:43 IST
Tennis-Konta not sure if she should have taken COVID vaccine
Johanna Konta Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Britain's Johanna Konta said on Sunday she is still not sure if she should have taken the COVID-19 vaccine despite having to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test affected her preparations. Konta, who won the Nottingham grasscourt title in June, was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam got underway when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old then tested positive during her self-isolation and said COVID had affected her both physically and mentally. "It was a combination of feeling quite ill so I was sleeping or just existing for a few days," she told reporters ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

"There was also a period there where I had to work through my own feelings of injustice at all of it, like: 'Why now?' sort of feeling. I needed a bit of space and a bit of licking my wounds." When asked if she regretted not taking the vaccine, she said: "I don't know, I'm not too sure."

The Briton also said she did not want to be drawn into an argument about COVID-19 vaccinations being mandatory to play at certain tournaments. Konta's compatriot Andy Murray has said players travelling around the world had a 'responsibility to get vaccinated.

"This is a tricky thing to talk about because it's a very inflammatory subject and there's no real right answer," Konta added. "I don't want to talk about it because I wouldn't be able to get my point across without it being a case for argument."

Konta returned to action at Cincinnati earlier this month, falling in the first round of the tune-up tournament for the U.S. Open where she plays Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021