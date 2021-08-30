Left Menu

India all-rounder Stuart Binny announces retirement with immediate effect

India all-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket.

Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny (Photo/ Stuart Binny Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India all-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket. Binny played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 3 T20Is for the country and he also recorded figures of 6-4 in an ODI match against Bangladesh in his career.

"I would like to inform you that I have decided to retire from first-class and international cricket. It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the international level," said Binny in an official statement. "I would like to acknowledge the huge role that the BCCI has played in my cricket journey. Their support and faith over the years has been invaluable. My cricket journey would not have even started had it not been for the Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state," he added.

Further in his statement, Binny said: "The game of cricket runs through my blood and I will always look to give it back to the game that has given me everything. I thank you for your continued support in my next innings." Binny went on to represent Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had made his Karnataka debut in the 2003/04 season

Stuart Binny was picked for India's ODI team for the tour of New Zealand in 2014. He played his first ODI during that tour. On June 17, 2014, Binny scalped six wickets conceding only four runs surpassing Anil Kumble to have the best bowling record for any Indian bowler. He made his Test debut against England in the tour of England 2014 and he then made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2015. (ANI)

