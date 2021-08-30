Left Menu

MPL Indian Chess Tour to begin next year

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:38 IST
MPL Indian Chess Tour to begin next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The MPL Indian Chess Tour, which will be the official circuit for the country's players to qualify for and participate in the global Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, will kick off next year.

The new MPL Indian Chess Tour will be conducted by Play Magnus Group (PMG), founded by world champion Magnus Carlsen, in partnership with Mobile Premier League (MPL), a press release said.

India will be the only chess nation with its own regional expansion that can guarantee players on the elite Champions Tour, which carries a total prize pot of USD 1.6 million this year.

The tour will comprise four online tournaments followed by a Final where the winner will be crowned MPL Indian Chess Tour Champion 2022. The matches will be streamed on chess24, chess24india, and MPL's YouTube and Facebook channels.

MPL will conduct four qualifiers on its platform where each winner will receive entry to each tournament and compete against top Indian GMs in the MPL Indian Chess Tour.

The winner of each tournament will receive an invitation to the multi-million dollar Meltwater Champions Chess Tour and an opportunity to play against the world's best chess players including the world chess champion and highest-rated player of all time, Carlsen.

Seven Indian players have participated in the 2021 season of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. They included Humpy Koneru, Grandmaster stars Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, and B Adhiban, as well as under-18 prodigies R Praggnanandha, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi.

''India is a fast-growing market for chess and the MPL Indian Chess Tour is a fantastic opportunity for young Indian players to shine on both this new national circuit and the global Meltwater Champions Chess Tour,'' Andreas Thome, CEO of Play Magnus Group was quoted as saying.

On his part, Sai Srinivas, co-founder, and CEO of MPL said the objective at MPL is to grow the esports industry by making it more accessible and inclusive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021