Tokyo Paralympics: Abhinav Bindra, Anurag Thakur hail Devendra and Sundar

Olympics Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur praised Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze respectively in F46 men's javelin on Monday. Devendra Jhajharia grabbed Silver with a personal best throw of 64.35 in the final. With this second-place finish, Devendra captured his third medal at Paralympic Games, adding to his Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 gold. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

"Unbelievable by @DevJhajharia to win his third Paralympic medal, a haul which includes 2 Golds! What a legend! Congratulations also to @SundarSGurjar for winning bronze and inspiring the nation ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020," tweeted Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra. "3rd #Paralympics medal for our star Devendra! Devendra won Silver in Javelin Throw F46 Final with a Personal Best throw of 64.35m. A huge accomplishment for him as he etches his name in history once again! India is celebrating today! #Praise4Para #Cheer4India #ParaAthletics," wrote Anurag Thakur.

"Weather Forecast for India MEDAL SHOWERS on #Janmashtami !!! 4th Medal of the day for India ! Sundar's wins Bronze ! Superb Throw ! * Javelin Throw F46 final with a Season Best throw of 64.01m," wrote Anurag Thakur. In the event, Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage of Sri Lanka bagged gold in a very comprehensive manner by shattering the World Record with his monstrous throw of 67.79m. Notably, Cuba's Varona Gonzalez also clinched the continental record.

Sundar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58. Devandra had 60.28 while Ajeet had 56.15 on the first attempt. Devendra did 60.62 in his second attempt before he went past his previous world record once again in the third attempt with a throw of 64.35. But the Sri Lankan athlete Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage had completely other plans as he broke the World Record with a sensational 67.79 in his third attempt, improving the previous record by almost four meters. (ANI)

