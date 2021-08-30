Left Menu

You are such an inspiration for all of us: Neeraj Chopra to Devendra Jhajharia

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday hailed Devendra Jhajharia after the javelin thrower won a silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:00 IST
Devendra Jhajharia (Photo/Devendra Jhajharia,Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, congratulated the two para-athletes on their outstanding performances in the Games. "Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a bronze," Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Neeraj had thrown 87.02 metres in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold. Coming back to the para-athletes, Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

