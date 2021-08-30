Left Menu

Neeraj thanks Avani for giving Indians opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and silver medalist Mirabai Chanu congratulated Avani Lekhara on clinching gold at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:07 IST
Neeraj thanks Avani for giving Indians opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo
Avani Lekhara (Photo: Twitter/Saikhom Mirabai Chanu). Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and silver medalist Mirabai Chanu congratulated Avani Lekhara on clinching gold at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Monday. Avani created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara on such an amazing performance at your first #Paralympics and for giving us the opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo!" Neeraj Chopra tweeted. "Congratulations Avani for winning for India in shooting at the #Paralympics What a way to start a Monday! @ParalympicIndia #AvaniLekhara," wrote star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Avani Lekhara started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two shots of her went below 10 in the 1st competition stage which landed her in the second position. Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed 1st spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents. The Indian continued with her fine performance and ended with 249.6 points in the end. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

