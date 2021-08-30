Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Film industry is all praises for Avani Lekhara

Congratulatory messages have poured in for gold medalist Avani Lekhara from several members of the Indian film industry.

ANI | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:44 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Film industry is all praises for Avani Lekhara
Avani Lekhara (Photo: Twitter/Saikhom Mirabai Chanu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congratulatory messages have poured in for gold medalist Avani Lekhara from several members of the Indian film industry. "Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

On Monday, Avani became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. She finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equaled the World Record with 249.6 points. She won the gold in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. Congratulating Avani on her feat, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics."

South superstar Mahesh Babu also expressed his happiness on the same. "An incredible feat in Indian sports! Congratulations on your historic win @AvaniLekhara and on becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the #Paralympics Super proud of you," he posted on Twitter.

Heaping praises on Avani, Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram Story. He posted, "Congratulations Avani for this historic win. What a debut! What a star."

Host-actor Mini Mathur is all praises for Avani. "This is so inspiring," Mini wrote on her Instagram Story while congratulating the young girl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautami, Arjun Kapoor, and Huma S Qureshi among others have also extended their greetings to Avani on her golden win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021