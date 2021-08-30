Left Menu

We all got a lot off our chests: Langer on his talks with Aus players

Australia coach Justin Langer has said he will become better at his job after having one on one conversations with players to discuss issues with his managerial style.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:42 IST
We all got a lot off our chests: Langer on his talks with Aus players
Australia coach Justin Langer (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia coach Justin Langer has said he will become better at his job after having one on one conversations with players to discuss issues with his managerial style. There were reports of Langer coming under severe scrutiny after Australia suffered T20I series defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh. There were talks that the players had discomfort with the coaching style of Langer.

"We all got a lot off our chests. I think we are all in a better place now. The situation at the moment is very tough, but I am confident that I will become a better coach from it," Langer told the West Australian newspaper, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "When you win, everyone is happy and gets on with things but when you are losing, that is when the finger-pointing starts, and people look for excuses," he added.

Talking about the upcoming Ashes and the T20 World Cup, Langer said: "We have had a rough trot in recent times but we retained the Ashes only a little while ago and were ranked No.1 in Test and T20 cricket not that long ago. Get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else." The Australian squad is slated to depart for the UAE in early October although a number of players will travel ahead of them to rejoin the IPL franchises next month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021