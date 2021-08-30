Left Menu

30-08-2021
"He brought calmness to PSG'' - Pochettino on Messi's debut
Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought calmness to Paris St Germain as he made his much-anticipated debut in Sunday's 2-0 win at Reims.

PSG were two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe having netted twice as speculation continues to swirl over his own future.

The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard, Pochettino said Messi's presence had an impact.

