Left Menu

Soccer-Czech defender Kudela ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Kudela injured his knee on Sunday as champions Slavia dropped their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw against Karvina. Viktoria Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek and defender Filip Kasa, and Sparta's defender Tomas Wiesner have been called into the squad.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:30 IST
Soccer-Czech defender Kudela ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic made four late changes to their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Belarus, with key centre back Ondrej Kudela ruled out due to a knee injury, the Czech football federation said on Monday. Kudela's Slavia Prague team mates goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar and defender Jan Boril also miss out because of injury and Viktoria Plzen defender Jakub Brabec withdrew for personal reasons.

Striker Patrik Schick, joint top scorer at Euro 2020, misses both games due to suspension. Kudela injured his knee on Sunday as champions Slavia dropped their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw against Karvina.

Viktoria Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek and defender Filip Kasa, and Sparta's defender Tomas Wiesner have been called into the squad. The other additions are Sigma Olomouc defender Vaclav Jemelka, Slovan Bratislava midfielder Jaromír Zmrhal, Slavia forward Stanislav Tecl, and Jablonec forward Martin Dolezal.

The Czechs have four points from three matches in Group E and sit second behind Belgium. They host Belarus on Sept. 2 and play Belgium away on Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021