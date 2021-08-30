IOB Felicitates Rupinder Pal Singh

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a leading public sector bank headquartered in Chennai, felicitated Mr. Rupinder Pal Singh, who was part of the Indian hockey team that won the Bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo. He plays as a fullback and is known for his abilities as one of the best drag flickers in the world. Rupinder Pal Singh is an IOB employee of the bank since 2010.

Rupinder was felicitated with the customary shawl and garland by Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank in the presence of Executive Directors Mr. Ajay Kumar Srivastava and Ms. S. Srimathy and the staff at IOB's Central Office premises in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta said, ''Rupinder has indeed made IOB proud with his achievement at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. We look forward to more such laurels from him. IOB will continue to strongly support him in his hockey endeavours. On behalf of the entire staff at IOB from across the length and breadth of the country and also our overseas branches, I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate him and the entire Indian hockey team for their brilliant performance at the world's biggest and the most coveted sports event.'' As a token of appreciation, IOB presented Rupinder Pal Singh with a cash prize on the occasion. The bank also announced his one out-of-turn promotion for his active participation as a member of the Tokyo Olympics and for winning the Bronze Medal.

About Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Founded on February 10, 1937 by Sri M. Ct. M. Chidambaram Chettiyar with the twin objectives of specialising in foreign exchange business and overseas banking, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has ever since created various milestones in Indian Banking Sector.

IOB is today a leading public sector bank headquartered in Chennai (India). The bank has the distinction of simultaneously commencing operations in three branches at Karaikudi, Chennai and Rangoon (Myanmar). Since the bank aimed to encourage overseas banking and foreign exchange operations, it soon opened its branches in Penang and Singapore. Today, Indian Overseas Bank covers a vast domain in the banking sector with over 3200 branches, 3136 ATMs and 4 overseas branches.

