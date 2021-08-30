Soccer-Man United winger Diallo out for six weeks, loan move on hold
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday. "Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement https://bit.ly/3sYMfoq.
"Unfortunately, this happened just before his planned loan move to Feyenoord. Amad will remain at United and rehabilitate back to full fitness." The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Italian side Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Italian
- Amad Diallo
- Ivory Coast
- Premier League
- Atalanta
- United
- Manchester United
- Feyenoord
ALSO READ
Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence
Soccer-Chelsea not Premier League title favourites, says manager Tuchel
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Ivory Coast begins Ebola vaccinations after case confirmed in Abidjan
UPDATE 2-Ivory Coast begins Ebola vaccinations after case confirmed in Abidjan