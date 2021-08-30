Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: World Record has been broken, Sumit's feat is inspirational, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Monday congratulated javelin thrower Sumit Antil for winning gold medal in a comprehensive style at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:28 IST
Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (Photo/ Randeep Hooda Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Monday congratulated javelin thrower Sumit Antil for winning gold medal in a comprehensive style at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "The World Record has been broken! India has won another GOLD medal! Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Incredible throw, inspirational feat! Javelin throw F64 final with a throw of 68.55m," tweeted Thakur.

India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium. Another Indian in the final Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a season-best throw of 62.20m.

Sumit who went first in the field gave an almost uphill task to all contenders as he started the final by breaking his own World Record with a throw of 66.95m. The previous World Record was 62.88m, which Sumit improved by almost 4 meters in his very first attempt. Sandeep meanwhile went for 61.13m in his first attempt. Sumit looked like a man on a mission as he threw javelin for another World Record in the second attempt of the final for 68.08m. The Indian improved the previous best which he created on his first attempt by 1.13 meters. Meanwhile, Sandeep's second attempt was invalid while for the third he went for 62.20m which landed him in the fourth position.

The man in red-hot form, Sumit threw 65.27m and 66.71m in the third and fourth attempts. For his fifth attempt, the Indian again went big and this time again shattered the World Record with a throw of 68.55m. (ANI)

