Left Menu

Soccer-Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled due to quarantine rules

AUF said the 34-year-old Cavani will not be involved against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador due to "the situation for players coming from England". Cavani made his first appearance of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench in United's 1-0 win.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:36 IST
Soccer-Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled due to quarantine rules

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's Uruguay call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled due to quarantine rules, Uruguay's football association (AUF) said on Monday. Premier League clubs last week unanimously decided not to release players for international duty that required travel to countries on the UK's COVID-19 red list.

People travelling to red-list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days after returning, and Cavani would have missed the league game against Newcastle United on Sept. 11 and the Champions League clash against Young Boys three days later. AUF said the 34-year-old Cavani will not be involved against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador due to "the situation for players coming from England".

Cavani made his first appearance of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench in United's 1-0 win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021