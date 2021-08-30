Left Menu

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil's historic performance at Paralympics moment of great pride: Prez

Antil clinched Indias second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the mens F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut on Monday.Sumit Antils historic performance in javelin throw at the Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:42 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated Sumit Antil for winning gold in javelin throw in Tokyo's Paralympics saying his historic performance is a moment of great pride for the country.

Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut on Monday.

''Sumit Antil's historic performance in the javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!," Kovind tweeted. Shooter Avani Lekhara had claimed the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event gold in the morning.

