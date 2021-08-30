Rahul Gandhi hails Indian athletes' medal wins at Paralympics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hailed the Indian Paralympic athletes who made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals, including two golds, at the Tokyo Games.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

''Another daughter makes India proud,'' Gandhi tweeted, congratulating Lekhara.

Later in the day, javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance in Tokyo.

''Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the Gold. The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination,'' Gandhi tweeted. Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best-ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

''Congratulations on the Silver to Yogesh Kathuniya! The nation stands proud of your inspirational achievements,'' Gandhi tweeted.

''Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won Silver and Bronze respectively in Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Big congratulations! This has been a good morning for sports in India,'' the former Congress chief said in another tweet.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, ''Our daughters continue to fill a billion hearts with pride! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on a stunning win to clinch the Gold medal at the Paralympics.'' ''You are a source of inspiration to countless Indians,'' the party added.

The party also lauded Antil's ''record-smashing performance and said billion hearts collectively celebrate your victory''.

''Your gold at the Paralympics will go down in history,'' the party added.

In another tweet, the Congress hailed other medal winners as well, saying it has been raining medals at the Paralympics.

''As Yogesh Kathuniya clinched the Silver medal at Discus Throw (F56), Devendra Jhajharia & Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged Silver & Bronze medals respectively at Javelin Throw (F46),'' the party said.

The nation is tremendously proud of all athletes, it said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Lekhara's achievement and said it is a proud moment for the whole country.

She hailed Jhajharia and Gurjar who won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's javelin throw F46 event.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also hailed discus thrower Kathuniya for winning a silver medal at the Games.

