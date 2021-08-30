Soccer-Brighton's Zeqiri joins Augsburg on loan

Left Menu

Brighton & Hove Albion's Swiss striker Andi Zeqiri has joined Bundesliga side Augsburg on a season-long loan, the clubs said on Monday. The 22-year-old moved to Brighton from Swiss team Lausanne-Sport in 2020, making nine league appearances last season.

"He is a player with a strong mentality... he has all the qualities that a good attacker needs; his pace and finishing ability will boost our play," Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said. Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Everton on Saturday, sit eighth in the Premier League table. Augsburg are the second bottom of the Bundesliga standings.

