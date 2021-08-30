Left Menu

JNARDDC Nagpur organizes brief lecture on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

The National Sports Day was celebrated by JNARDDC  with great fanfare and enthusiasm to acknowledge the importance of sports in our day to day life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:00 IST
JNARDDC Nagpur organizes brief lecture on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand
This was followed by badminton and table tennis exhibition matches between last year’s winner and the runners up with a view to further highlight the significance of sports for our physical and mental fitness. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, a NABL accredited lab and a Central autonomous research body under the Ministry of Mines organized a brief lecture on the hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, to honour his invaluable contribution to sports. It was well attended by sports lovers of Nagpur and the staff members of JNARDDC. This was followed by badminton and table tennis exhibition matches between last year's winner and the runners up with a view to further highlight the significance of sports for our physical and mental fitness. The National Sports Day was celebrated by JNARDDC with great fanfare and enthusiasm to acknowledge the importance of sports in our day to day life.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021