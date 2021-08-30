Left Menu

Your success will inspire youngsters: PM Modi to Sumit Antil on winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics

He added that youngsters would be inspired by Sumit. He also said that Sumit has made his entire family proud, officials said.

Updated: 30-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sumit Antil, who broke the world record in his category to win gold in javelin throw at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, and said his historic performance will inspire youngsters. Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance here on Monday.

The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

''PM Modi told Sumit that he has made the nation proud and also appreciated his spirit of resilience. He added that youngsters would be inspired by Sumit. He also said that Sumit has made his entire family proud,'' officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

