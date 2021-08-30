Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:57 IST
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (all times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F). READ MORE:

Osaka and fans back for first day of U.S. Open Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments ahead of U.S. Open title defence

King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress' U.S. Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry

Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health

Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open

