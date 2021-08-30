HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (all times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F). READ MORE:
Osaka and fans back for first day of U.S. Open Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments ahead of U.S. Open title defence
King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress' U.S. Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry
Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health
Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open
