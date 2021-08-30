Left Menu

Vasu sir was one of best coaches I have worked with: Tendulkar

Tendulkar also felt that a piece of him had left the world.During our Under-15 national camp in Indore, the care taker had gone complaining to him as coach about us boys playing with a tennis ball in the night, keenly expecting some support and stringent action.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:43 IST
Vasu sir was one of best coaches I have worked with: Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has paid glowing tributes to noted coach Vasu Paranjape, who died here on Monday, terming him one of the best coaches he has worked with.

The 82-year-old Paranjape died at his residence here in Matunga and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, an ex-national selector and cricketer.

Remembering the man, who donned many hats, Tendulkar said in a statement, ''Vasu sir, as I have always known him, was one of the best coaches I have worked with. He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey since childhood and a mentor in many ways.'' According to Tendulkar, he was a knowledgeable and lively person with a great sense of humour.

''Early in my career, I remember him telling me in Marathi, 'You watch out for the first 15 minutes and the opposition will watch you for the rest of the day'.

''He was knowledgeable, lively and had a great sense of humour. I had visited him a few of months ago and he was his usual humorous self,'' added Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name. Tendulkar also felt that a piece of him had left the world.

''During our Under-15 national camp in Indore, the care taker had gone complaining to him (as coach) about us boys playing with a tennis ball in the night, keenly expecting some support and stringent action. Vasu Sir in his inimitable style reacted, 'They are kids and will play. Why don't you also field for them,' leaving the caretaker stumped! ''He has left us with many memories and moments to smile. I feel that a piece of me has left the world. RIP Vasu Sir,'' said the legendary batsman.

Tendulkar's teammate and former India batsman Vinod Kambli also paid tributes to Paranjape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021