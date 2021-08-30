Stuart Binny announces retirement from first class and International cricket

India all-rounder Stuart Binny, who owns the record of the best bowling figures in ODI format, on Monday announced his retirement from first class and international cricket.

The 37-year-old Binny began his career with his state Karnataka and represented India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

''I would like to inform you that I have decided to retire from first class and international cricket,'' Binny, whose father Roger also represented India, said in a statement.

''It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level.'' While he did not get many international runs under his belt, Binny returned with exceptional bowling figures against Bangladesh when he took six wickets for just four runs in an ODI in June 2014 in Dhaka.

It remains the best bowling performance in the ODIs till date. He had bettered the record of his compatriot Anil Kumble, who had also taken a six-wicket haul against the West Indies in 1993 but had conceded 12 runs.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah congratulated Binny on his career in competitive cricket and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

''I would like to wish Stuart Binny all the very best for his future endeavors. He has had a long career. First-class cricket is the base for a good international set up and Stuart has had an immense contribution in that,'' Ganguly said in a release issued by the Board. ''His contribution for Karnataka State Cricket Association, which has produced so many players of repute, will be written in golden letters. I wish him all the success in his life.'' A handy all-rounder, with experience of 95 first-class matches, iconic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni tried him out in a few Tests with reasonable success.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added, ''Stuart Binny has been a true servant of Indian cricket and the all-rounder has contributed heavily in the domestic circuit as well.

''His dedication and sincerity towards the game shall be an inspiration for the future cricketers who are looking to pursue the game. I wish Stuart good luck for the future.'' In his debut Test against England in July 2014, Binny scored 78 in the second innings and that remained his only fifty in his six Tests.

A 31-run over in a T20 game against the West Indies in Florida effectively ended his international career where Evin Lewis hit him for five sixes. He was viciously trolled.

Once the conflict of interest became a catch phrase in Indian cricket, his father Roger was forced to relinquish his selection committee post.

With advent of Hardik Pandya as an explosive batting all rounder, Binny's chances of national comeback dwindled and he played a season of first-class cricket in the North East.

He will be remembered as a player who punched above his weight and did his best as per his abilities.

Binny thanked the BCCI, his various teams, fellow players and coaches for the role they played in his growth as a cricketer.

