Marcel Sabitzer signs with Bayern Munich until 2025

FC Bayern Munich on Monday completed the signing of Austria international Marcel Sabitzer.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:19 IST
Marcel Sabitzer signs with Bayern Munich (Photo/ FC Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
FC Bayern Munich on Monday completed the signing of Austria international Marcel Sabitzer. The 27-year-old joins from RB Leipzig, where he previously played under coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The attacking midfielder has agreed a contract until 2025 and will wear the number 18 shirt for the German record champions. Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern CEO in an official release said: "Marcel Sabitzer offers everything that an FC Bayern player needs. On top of that, he won't need long to settle in as he's already well-acquainted with the philosophy of our coach Julian Nagelsmann."

Board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic said: "We're very happy to have brought Marcel Sabitzer to FC Bayern. Marcel is a very good footballer, he has a great mentality, he's very ambitious and he carried responsibility on and off the pitch as captain of RB. Our coach knows him very well and what a leader he is. We're looking forward to having him." Sabitzer began his professional career at FC Admira Wacker Modling before joining Rapid Vienna, where he earned his move to RB Leipzig. He has played 145 times in the Bundesliga and scored 32 goals, and has netted four times in 21 Champions League appearances.

For the Austrian national team, he has scored eight goals in 54 appearances and was a key player at this summer's European Championship, where the Austrians reached the round of 16 but were knocked out in extra time by eventual winners Italy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

