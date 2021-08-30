FILE: Henry joins Belgium coaching staff permanently until after the ''22 World Cup - (A)

Left Menu

Thierry Henry has committed to a permanent position with the Belgium national team until after the 2022 World Cup, the nations football federation announced on Monday.The former France striker, who perviously filled a coaching role with Belgium between 2016 and 2018, returned to The Red Devils in May and, with head coach Roberto Martinez, helped steer the side to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.The worlds top-ranked team were eliminated by the eventual champions, Italy.

30-08-2021
Thierry Henry has committed to a permanent position with the Belgium national team until after the 2022 World Cup, the nation's football federation announced on Monday.

The former France striker, who perviously filled a coaching role with Belgium between 2016 and 2018, returned to 'The Red Devils' in May and, with head coach Roberto Martinez, helped steer the side to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The world's top-ranked team were eliminated by the eventual champions, Italy. Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, retired from playing in December 2014. His coaching career also includes stints at Monaco and Major League Soccer outfit Montreal.

Belgium resume their World Cup Group E qualifying campaign in Estonia on Thursday. AP SSC SSC

