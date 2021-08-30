Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Trevor Lawrence tosses 2 TDs as Jaguars jolt Cowboys

Rookie Trevor Lawrence tossed two touchdown passes to lift the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 34-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the final preseason game for both teams in Arlington, Texas. Lawrence, the top overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards. He tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pharoh Cooper in the first quarter and a 4-yard score to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the second.

Motor racing-Russell the obvious choice for Mercedes, says Brawn

George Russell is the obvious choice for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's Formula One team mate next year after his performances with Williams, according to former team boss Ross Brawn. "In my view, there is only one decision for Mercedes next year with regards to the second seat," Brawn, now Formula One's managing director for motorsport, wrote in a column on the formula1.com website.

Tennis-King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress'

Tennis great Billie Jean King has praised Naomi Osaka for speaking out on mental health issues and her stand against racial injustice. Japan's Osaka withdrew from this year's French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to do media duties, which she said had contributed to the depression issues she had struggled with for years.

MLB roundup: Ian Anderson fuels Braves in rout of Giants

Ian Anderson returned from the injured list to throw 5 2/3 strong innings as the Atlanta Braves cruised to a 9-0 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon in a battle of first-place clubs. Anderson (6-5) had not pitched since the All-Star break, missing 39 games because of shoulder inflammation. He allowed only four hits and two walks in his first career start against the Giants. The Atlanta bullpen permitted just one hit the rest of the way to secure the team's 15th shutout of the season.

Soccer-AC Milan re-sign Chelsea's Bakayoko on loan

AC Milan have signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on a two-year loan with an option to make the move permanent, the clubs said on Monday. The 27-year-old Frenchman moved to Chelsea in 2017 but failed to establish himself as regular, spending much of his time out on loan including a previous stint at Milan during the 2018-19 season when he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (all times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley splitting action ahead of bout

The betting action has been split ahead of Sunday night's bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Woodley, who is fighting in his hometown, has been backed by 58 percent of the total bets at PointsBet. The 39-year-old former welterweight champion left UFC on a four-fight losing streak and will be making his pro boxing debut.

Tennis-Fans return to Flushing Meadows as U.S. Open gets underway

The U.S. Open welcomed fans back for the first time since 2019 as Day One of the crown jewel of American tennis started in warm and sunny weather at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Japan's Naomi Osaka begins her title defence to kick off the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Russian Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up in 2019, takes on France's Richard Gasquet.

Golf-Tiger's 2002 backup putter fetches $393,300 at auction

Tiger Woods' backup putter from his sensational 2002 season has sold for $393,300, Golden Age Golf Auctions said on Sunday. The price paid for the Scotty Cameron putter has reportedly made it the most expensive golf club ever sold.

Soccer-Ronaldo completes medical ahead of Man United move - Sky Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a medical in Lisbon over the weekend ahead of his return to Manchester United and he has agreed personal terms on a two-year contract with the Premier League club, Sky Sports reported on Monday. United said last week they had agreed a deal to re-sign Ronaldo https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ronaldo-talks-with-man-united-over-return-club-sky-sports-2021-08-27 from Juventus after he told the Serie A club he had no intention of staying, but the transfer was still subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.

