Soccer-Norwich sign Turkey defender Kabak on loan from Schalke

Norwich City have signed centre back Ozan Kabak from German side Schalke 04 on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent, the Premier League club said on Monday. The Turkey international spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, making 13 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.

"I spoke with the head coach (Daniel Farke) and I'm really impressed by his project and what he said to me. I believe in him and his project," said the 21-year-old. "I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that's why I'm here... we will work hard to get some wins and take some points to make our fans happy."

Norwich have lost all three of their Premier League matches so far this season and are 19th in the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)