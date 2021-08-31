Left Menu

Soccer-Everton's Calvert-Lewin withdraws from England squad with injury

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers due to a thigh injury, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 24-year-old was last week named in manager Gareth Southgate's squad for qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland between Sept. 2-8.

"Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn... after sustaining a thigh strain in Saturday's 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion... he will now remain at USM Finch Farm and be assessed by the club's medical staff," Everton said in a statement https://bit.ly/3Bvxbln. Calvert-Lewin, who netted a penalty in Everton's 2-0 win over Brighton, has four goals from 11 international caps.

