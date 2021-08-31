Left Menu

Tennis-Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round

The Russian came into the year's final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set with ease. The 42-year-old Karlovic, the oldest U.S. Open qualifier in the Open Era, launched his comeback in the second set but Rublev held his nerve in the tiebreak, which he claimed with a forehand winner, before shifting gears in the final set.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:36 IST
World number seven Andrey Rublev made short work of veteran qualifier Ivo Karlovic in the U.S. Open first round on Monday, beating the tricky Croatian 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3. The Russian came into the year's final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set with ease.

The 42-year-old Karlovic, the oldest U.S. Open qualifier in the Open Era, launched his comeback in the second set but Rublev held his nerve in the tiebreak, which he claimed with a forehand winner, before shifting gears in the final set. After racing to a 5-3 lead, the 23-year-old former Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist closed out the match on the back of his superb serve, forcing a backhand error from the towering Karlovic on matchpoint.

