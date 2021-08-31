Tennis-Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round
World number seven Andrey Rublev made short work of veteran qualifier Ivo Karlovic in the U.S. Open first round on Monday, beating the tricky Croatian 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3. The Russian came into the year's final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set with ease.
The 42-year-old Karlovic, the oldest U.S. Open qualifier in the Open Era, launched his comeback in the second set but Rublev held his nerve in the tiebreak, which he claimed with a forehand winner, before shifting gears in the final set. After racing to a 5-3 lead, the 23-year-old former Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist closed out the match on the back of his superb serve, forcing a backhand error from the towering Karlovic on matchpoint.
