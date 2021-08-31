HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1840 Rublev eases past veteran Karlovic

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia brushed aside 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 to book his place in the second round. 1820 Stephens battles past Keys

In a rematch of the 2017 final, American Sloane Stephens held her nerve to beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-1 1-6 7-6(7).

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza held off a second-set fightback from Croatia's Donna Vekic to secure a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win in just over two hours. 1645 Halep survives Giorgi test

Former world number one Simona Halep overcame a tough opener against Italian Camila Giorgi to claim an impressive 6-4 7-6(3) win and set-up a second-round meeting with Slovakia's Kristina Kucova. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).

