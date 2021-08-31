HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one
1730 MUGURUZA DOWNS VEKIC Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza held off a second-set fightback from Croatia's Donna Vekic to secure a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win in just over two hours.
- Country:
- United States
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1917 INJURED KONTA WITHDRAWS, LUCKY LOSER RAKHIMOVA IN
Briton Johanna Konta pulled out of the tournament due to a left thigh injury, with Kamilla Rakhimova replacing her in the draw as a lucky loser. The Russian will take on Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round. READ MORE:
Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first round thriller Halep makes winning return to Grand Slam action at U.S. Open
Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round Osaka and fans back for first day of U.S. Open
Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments ahead of U.S. Open title defence King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress'
U.S. Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated
U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open
U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1840 RUBLEV EASES PAST VETERAN KARLOVIC
Fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia brushed aside 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 to book his place in the second round. 1820 STEPHENS BATTLES PAST KEYS
In a rematch of the 2017 final, American Sloane Stephens held her nerve to beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-3 1-6 7-6(7). 1730 MUGURUZA DOWNS VEKIC
Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza held off a second-set fightback from Croatia's Donna Vekic to secure a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win in just over two hours. 1645 HALEP SURVIVES GIORGI TEST
Former world number one Simona Halep overcame a tough opener against Italian Camila Giorgi to claim an impressive 6-4 7-6(3) win and set-up a second-round meeting with Slovakia's Kristina Kucova. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles
U.S. opens formal safety probe into Tesla Autopilot crashes
U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes
U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes
Tennis-Osaka leaves press conference in tears