HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 00:56 IST
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1917 INJURED KONTA WITHDRAWS, LUCKY LOSER RAKHIMOVA IN

Briton Johanna Konta pulled out of the tournament due to a left thigh injury, with Kamilla Rakhimova replacing her in the draw as a lucky loser. The Russian will take on Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round. READ MORE:

Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first round thriller Halep makes winning return to Grand Slam action at U.S. Open

Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round Osaka and fans back for first day of U.S. Open

Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments ahead of U.S. Open title defence King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress'

U.S. Open says fans must have proof of COVID vaccine for entry Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated

U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1840 RUBLEV EASES PAST VETERAN KARLOVIC

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia brushed aside 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 to book his place in the second round. 1820 STEPHENS BATTLES PAST KEYS

In a rematch of the 2017 final, American Sloane Stephens held her nerve to beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-3 1-6 7-6(7). 1730 MUGURUZA DOWNS VEKIC

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza held off a second-set fightback from Croatia's Donna Vekic to secure a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win in just over two hours. 1645 HALEP SURVIVES GIORGI TEST

Former world number one Simona Halep overcame a tough opener against Italian Camila Giorgi to claim an impressive 6-4 7-6(3) win and set-up a second-round meeting with Slovakia's Kristina Kucova. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).

