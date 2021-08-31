HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one
Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 2033 CILIC RETIRES WITH INJURY
Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, retired injured from his first-round match with Philipp Kohlschreiber with the contest locked at two sets each. Earlier, 11th seed Diego Schwartzman beat Ricardas Berankis 7-5 6-3 6-3 and 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime battled past Evgeny Donskoy 7-6(0) 3-6 7-6(1) 7-6(8) while Brandon Nakashima stunned 19th seed John Isner 7-6(7) 7-6(6) 6-3.
U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1917 INJURED KONTA WITHDRAWS, LUCKY LOSER RAKHIMOVA IN
Briton Johanna Konta pulled out of the tournament due to a left thigh injury, with Kamilla Rakhimova replacing her in the draw as a lucky loser. The Russian will take on Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round. 1840 RUBLEV EASES PAST VETERAN KARLOVIC
Fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia brushed aside 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 to book his place in the second round. 1820 STEPHENS BATTLES PAST KEYS
In a rematch of the 2017 final, American Sloane Stephens held her nerve to beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-3 1-6 7-6(7). 1730 MUGURUZA DOWNS VEKIC
Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza held off a second-set fightback from Croatia's Donna Vekic to secure a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win in just over two hours. 1645 HALEP SURVIVES GIORGI TEST
Former world number one Simona Halep overcame a tough opener against Italian Camila Giorgi to claim an impressive 6-4 7-6(3) win and set-up a second-round meeting with Slovakia's Kristina Kucova. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).
