Soccer-Willian leaves Arsenal ahead of move to Corinthians
Brazil winger Willian has left Arsenal after his contract at the club was mutually terminated ahead of his switch to Corinthians on a free transfer, the Premier League side said on Monday.
Brazil winger Willian has left Arsenal after his contract at the club was mutually terminated ahead of his switch to Corinthians on a free transfer, the Premier League side said on Monday. The 33-year-old has struggled for form since he arrived at Arsenal from fellow London side Chelsea last year and made 38 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.
"He had two more years to run on his contract but following positive... discussions with him and his team, he'll be leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil where he began his career," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/willian-leaves-club-mutual-consent. Before his move to Arsenal, Willian scored 63 goals in 339 appearances in a trophy-laden spell with Chelsea after arriving from Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.
He leaves England having won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arsenal
- Corinthians
- Chelsea
- Willian
- Russia
- Premier League
- FA Cup
- England
- Brazil
- London
ALSO READ
Ex-U.S. Marine held in Russia to seek transfer to U.S. this week - Ifax
Russia will evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan - official
Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday
Russia will not rush on question of recognition for new Afghan authorities - RIA
Russia reports 806 COVID-19 deaths and 20,765 new cases