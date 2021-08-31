Tennis-Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round
World number seven Andrey Rublev made short work of veteran qualifier Ivo Karlovic in the U.S. Open first round on Monday, beating the tricky Croatian 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 to set up a clash with Pedro Martinez. The Russian came into the year's final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set in style.
World number seven Andrey Rublev made short work of veteran qualifier Ivo Karlovic in the U.S. Open first round on Monday, beating the tricky Croatian 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 to set up a clash with Pedro Martinez.
The Russian came into the year's final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set in style. The 42-year-old Karlovic, the oldest U.S. Open qualifier in the Open Era, launched his comeback in the second set but Rublev held his nerve in the tiebreak, which he claimed with a forehand winner, before shifting gears in the final set.
After racing to a 5-3 lead, the 23-year-old former Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist closed out the match on the back of his steady service game, forcing a backhand error from the towering Karlovic on match-point. Rublev returned superbly throughout the match, effectively dealing with his 6-foot-11-inch opponent's fiery serve as he converted two breakpoints and fired 27 winners in a solid performance to begin his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.
Up next for Rublev is Spaniard Martinez who was made to work hard by Australian James Duckworth before sealing a 4-6 4-6 7-6(7) 6-2 6-2 win.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rublev
- Cincinnati
- Australian
- James Duckworth
- U.S.
- Grandstand
- Russian
- Grand Slam
- Croatian
ALSO READ
Pentagon approves more troops for Kabul as U.S. seeks to secure airport for evacuations
Most Western diplomats have left Kabul - U.S. official
Pentagon approves more troops for Kabul as U.S. seeks to secure airport for evacuations
U.S. State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport
U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport