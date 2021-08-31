HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 2338 TSITSIPAS SURVIVES MURRAY SCARE

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed to five sets by 2012 champion Andy Murray before the Greek prevailed 2-6 7-6(7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 in a marathon clash in Arthur Ashe Stadium lasting nearly five hours. READ MORE:

Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first round thriller Halep makes winning return to Grand Slam action at U.S. Open

Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in U.S. Open first round Cilic retires for first time in more than 800 matches

Isner sent packing in first round by Nakashima Anderson belts down 49 aces in first-round win

Suarez Navarro given standing ovation as she bows out of U.S. Open After year away, excited fans return to U.S. Open but confront long lines

Brady and Ostapenko among Monday withdrawals from U.S. Open King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress'

Djokovic seeks guiding star as slam mission begins with Rune test U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

2316 GAUFF PASSES LINETTE TEST American Coco Gauff surrendered the opening set but rallied to beat Magda Linette 5-7 6-3 6-4, while three-times U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka trailed 4-1 before winning 11 straight games to outclass Tereza Martincova 6-4 6-0.

2203 KREJCIKOVA, KERBER ADVANCE French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova handed Astra Sharma a bagel en route to victory on her main draw debut at Flushing Meadows, winning 6-0 6-4.

Elsewhere, three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber came back from 3-5 down in the third set to edge past Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-4 7-6(3). 2033 CILIC RETIRES WITH INJURY

Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, retired injured from his first-round match with Philipp Kohlschreiber with the contest locked at two sets each. Earlier, 11th seed Diego Schwartzman beat Ricardas Berankis 7-5 6-3 6-3 and 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime battled past Evgeny Donskoy 7-6(0) 3-6 7-6(1) 7-6(8) while Brandon Nakashima stunned 19th seed John Isner 7-6(7) 7-6(6) 6-3.

1917 INJURED KONTA WITHDRAWS, LUCKY LOSER RAKHIMOVA IN Briton Johanna Konta pulled out of the tournament due to a left thigh injury, with Kamilla Rakhimova replacing her in the draw as a lucky loser.

1840 RUBLEV EASES PAST VETERAN KARLOVIC Fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia brushed aside 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 to reach the second round.

1820 STEPHENS BATTLES PAST KEYS In a rematch of the 2017 final, American Sloane Stephens held her nerve to beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-3 1-6 7-6(7).

1730 MUGURUZA DOWNS VEKIC Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza held off a second-set fightback from Croatia's Donna Vekic to win 7-6(4) 7-6(5).

1645 HALEP SURVIVES GIORGI TEST Former world number one Simona Halep overcame a tough opener against Italian Camila Giorgi to claim a 6-4 7-6(3) win and set-up a second-round meeting with Slovakia's Kristina Kucova.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain began her first-round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)