Soccer - Brazil abandons plans to have fans at Argentine qualifier

Brazilian authorities have abandoned plans to allow a crowd of 12,000 to watch Sunday’s World Cup qualifier with Argentina due to what the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said was a lack of time to prepare. The CBF had promised a 12,000 crowd would be the first step to the possible reopening of stadiums in Brazil after almost a year-and-a-half of games without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis - Isner sent packing in first round by Nakashima

Wildcard Brandon Nakashima toppled fellow American John Isner 7-6(7) 7-6(6) 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. The 20-year-old tamed his 6'10" compatriot's fearsome serve, while Isner contributed to his own downfall with 28 unforced errors.

Tennis-Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first-round thriller

Former champion Sloane Stephens overcame best friend Madison Keys's aggressive play to secure a 6-3 1-6 7-6(7) win in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. The 2017 winner quickly took control of the first set on Arthur Ashe Stadium, putting up a strong defensive performance to fend off three break points as Keys committed 15 unforced errors.

Tennis - Suarez Navarro given standing ovation as she bows out of U.S. Open

Carla Suarez Navarro received a standing ovation at Flushing Meadows on Monday after the fan favorite brought down the curtains on her Grand Slam singles career following her first round loss at the U.S. Open. The 32-year-old Spaniard announced in September 2020 that she was being treated for early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent several months of grueling chemotherapy and radiotherapy before returning at the French Open in June.

Tennis - Cilic retires for first time in more than 800 matches

Former champion Marin Cilic of Croatia retired from his first-round match against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday with an apparent injury, his earliest exit from the U.S. Open in 13 attempts. The 2014 winner had been up two sets but bowed out of the match early on in the fifth with Kohlschreiber leading 2-0, after struggling with his serve.

Tennis - Brady and Ostapenko among Monday withdrawals from U.S. Open

American Jennifer Brady was among a handful of players who withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, adding to the list of competitors who had already announced they were skipping the year's final major due to injury. Brady, who reached the tournament's semi-finals in 2020 and earlier this year lost in the Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, pulled out with an unspecified injury, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said, with lucky loser Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland replacing her in the draw.

Tennis-King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress'

Tennis great Billie Jean King has praised Naomi Osaka for speaking out on mental health issues and her stand against racial injustice. Japan's Osaka withdrew from this year's French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to do media duties, which she said had contributed to the depression issues she had struggled with for years.

Tennis - U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 2203 KREJCIKOVA, KERBER ADVANCE

Tennis - Anderson belts down 49 aces in first-round win

Former finalist Kevin Anderson fired down 49 aces to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6(1) 4-6 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in the first round on Monday, stunning spectators at the U.S. Open. The 6'8" power server rattled off 17 aces in the final set alone, the last one coming on match point. The South African broke into wide grin in his moment of triumph before hoisting his arms aloft.

After year away, excited fans return to U.S. Open but confront long lines

Fans attending the U.S. Open on Monday confronted long lines at the main gate's security checkpoint, forcing some ticket holders to wait in the heat for up to two hours to gain entry. The United States Tennis Association, which oversees the event, acknowledged the delays but said the last-minute decision to impose a vaccine requirement for fans was not to blame.

