Soccer-Fluminense beat Bahia 2-0 to end winless run

Fluminense scored a goal in each half to beat Bahia 2-0 on Monday and end a five-game winless run in Brazil's Serie A. Lucca put the home side ahead seven minutes before half time with a 30-meter free kick and substitute Raul Bobadilla doubled their lead in injury time when he followed up to fire home after the goalkeeper spilled a free kick.

The three points lifts Fluminense three places into 13th spot in the 20-team table. Bahia drop to 16th, one spot above the relegation zone.

