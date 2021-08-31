20-year-old from Atlanta ties US Open serve mark

A 20-year-old wild-card entry from Atlanta has tied the women's U.S. Open serve speed record of 129 mph set by Venus Williams 14 years ago.

Alycia Parks hit that mark during a 6-3, 7-5 first-round loss to Olga Danilovic on Court 13 at Flushing Meadows. This was the first Grand Slam main-draw match of the 6-foot-1 Parks' career.

Williams established the record during a first-round match at the 2007 U.S. Open. She has won two of her seven major singles championships at the hard-court tournament but is not entered this year because of an injured leg.

