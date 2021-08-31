Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian archer Rakesh Kumar loses to China's Xinliang in quarter-finals

Indian archer Rakesh Kumar missed out on semi-final berth by a whisker as he faced a 143-145 defeat at the hands of China's Ai Xinliang in the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 09:10 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian archer Rakesh Kumar loses to China's Xinliang in quarter-finals
Yumenoshima Ranking Field (Photo: Twitter/World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian archer Rakesh Kumar missed out on semi-final berth by a whisker as he faced a 143-145 defeat at the hands of China's Ai Xinliang in the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. Rakesh Kumar gave a neck to neck fight in all five rounds in the quarter-finals but the Chinese archer didn't allow the Indian athlete to get over him.

The Indian athlete started off with a score of 29 in the first round however, Xinliang registered 30 in the same essay to take the charge. The Chinese athlete then maintained his lead throughout the game as Rakesh lost the match 143-145 to bow out of the showpiece event.

Earlier in the day, Rakesh defeated Marian Marecak of Slovakia 140-137 to win his 1/8 elimination match. Rakesh got off to bad start and was losing the game till rounds with a cumulative score of 53.

However, the Indian archer staged a comeback to take a slender lead of 81-80. He then continued his fine form and shots brilliantly in the last two rounds to win the game. Another Indian archer Shyam Sundar had gone down 139-142 against Matt Stutzman of the USA in the individual compound open 1/16 elimination round on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021