Tokyo Paralympics: Manish, Singhraj storm into medal round of 10m Air Pistol SH1

Indian shooting contingent's brilliant run continued on Day 7 of the Tokyo Paralympics as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana qualified for the medal round in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 10:24 IST
Manish Narwal (Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian shooting contingent's brilliant run continued on Day 7 of the Tokyo Paralympics as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana qualified for the medal round in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Tuesday. Manish Narwal amassed 575 -21x points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on the target. He finished in the first position in the qualifying round just edging China's Xiaolong Lou on the number of X's(575 -15x). Meanwhile, Singhraj Adana gathered 569 -18x to finish 6th in the qualifications.

Another Indian in the final, Deepender Singh gathered 560 -9x points in the qualifications, which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the 8-player final. He finished 10th after scoring 96, 93, 96, 88, 92,and 95 in the six series. Manish Narwal started the qualification very strongly with a 96 and 95 in the starting two series. The third series saw a major dip in concentration from Manish as the Indian scored 92 with just three 10's.

The determination and mental toughness of Narwal was in full display in the last three series of the final as the shooter scored a brilliant 98, and followed it by 97 and 97 to climb on top of the qualification. For Singhraj, the start was also good as he accumulated 95 and 97 in the first two series. A 93 in third landed him in trouble but soon he came back with a 95. A 92 in the second last series was followed by a brilliant 97, as Singraj was just able to squeeze into the final. (ANI)

